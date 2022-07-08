Bailard Inc. Sells 69 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Shares of EL opened at $259.34 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

