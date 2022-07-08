Bailard Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.74.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

