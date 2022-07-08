iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $67.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

