Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $147.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,230.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

