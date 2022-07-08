Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $305.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $287.93 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

