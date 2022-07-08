Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $321.25 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.45 and its 200-day moving average is $293.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

