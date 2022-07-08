KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in KLA by 16.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

KLA stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

