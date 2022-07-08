Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.48.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

