Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 230.0% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 34,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 57.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4,394.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

