Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 81,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

