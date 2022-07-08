Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

