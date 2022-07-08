Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

