Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.97.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

