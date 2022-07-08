Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,753,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $5,344,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 92,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

