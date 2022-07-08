Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $237,000 in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8,481.4% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 46,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $424.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.08. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

