Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In related news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $4,445,559 over the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

