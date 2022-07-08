Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $390.89 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.61 and its 200-day moving average is $449.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.