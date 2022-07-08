Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

