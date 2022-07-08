Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,705 shares of company stock valued at $32,597,278. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

Cigna stock opened at $275.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $277.45.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.