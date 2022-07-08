Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $1,618,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $303.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.40. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

