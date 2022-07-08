Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $247,878,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,232,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.53.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

