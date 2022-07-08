FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $74,000 in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986,593 shares in the company, valued at $207,621,763.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,627 shares of company stock worth $22,989,066 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.