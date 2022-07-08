Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.66 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of J stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

