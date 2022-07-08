Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.