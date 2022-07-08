CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Increased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CSX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 27,681 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CSX by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.24 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

