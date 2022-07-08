Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

