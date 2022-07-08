Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

NYSE BST opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.