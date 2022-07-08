Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 38.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

