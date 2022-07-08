Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.37 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average is $163.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

