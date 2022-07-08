Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,707 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

NYSE CB opened at $194.62 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $157.19 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

