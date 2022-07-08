FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 117,299 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,299 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.63 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

