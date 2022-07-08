Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys Shares of 620 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $390.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

