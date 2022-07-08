FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,719 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 609,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rambus by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rambus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $210,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,987 shares of company stock worth $1,613,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.