FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter. The fund bought 3,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after buying an additional 656,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 4,027.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 495,978 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Livent by 89.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 839,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 396,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Livent by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after buying an additional 355,222 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Livent stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 2.08. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

