Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

JEF stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

