Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 613 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

NYSE ED opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

