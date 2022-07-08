Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,747,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV opened at $224.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.