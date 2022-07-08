Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

