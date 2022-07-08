590 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,085,423 shares of company stock valued at $82,220,203 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

