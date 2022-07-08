Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 729 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

