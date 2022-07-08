Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 729 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 217,857 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 192,057 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 849,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

