Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 201,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Forward Air by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

FWRD stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Forward Air Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.