Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $78.42.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.98 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

