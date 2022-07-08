AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ASIX opened at $33.58 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $943.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

