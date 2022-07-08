AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 4.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

