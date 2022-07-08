Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.