Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 4.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,925.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,543,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 422,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $148.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

