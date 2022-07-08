Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,111,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,930,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of PBH opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

