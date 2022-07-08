Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $19,048,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 461,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDCE opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

PDC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.