Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 865 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $19,048,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 461,103 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $58.33 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

